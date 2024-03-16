iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,999 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

