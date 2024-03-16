iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital owned approximately 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $107.65. 3,195,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

