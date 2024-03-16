iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.3% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,242,000 after buying an additional 511,077 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,358,000 after buying an additional 89,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 315,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,453,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.48. 3,647,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.32.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

