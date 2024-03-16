iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Stake Reduced by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up 1.5% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

BATS:EZU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.37. 1,861,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.