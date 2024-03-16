iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Raised by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,046,000 after acquiring an additional 688,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after acquiring an additional 179,178 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,708,000 after buying an additional 120,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,424,000.

SCZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,934. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

