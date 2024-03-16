iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.