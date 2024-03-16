iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 84,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 30,732 shares.The stock last traded at $74.88 and had previously closed at $75.31.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILCV. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 37,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,142,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

