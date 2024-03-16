iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 14th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SUSB opened at $24.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

