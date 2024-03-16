iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,942 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

