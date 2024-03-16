iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 337,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,089,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.72. The stock had a trading volume of 422,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,543. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.87. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.31 and a 12-month high of $117.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

