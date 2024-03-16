iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,718. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $388.05 and a 12 month high of $520.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.79. The company has a market cap of $397.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

