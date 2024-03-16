iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by &Partners

&Partners boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 313.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of &Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. &Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
IVV traded down $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $513.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,081,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $388.05 and a twelve month high of $520.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.79.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
