iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Windsor Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.23. 8,081,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,718. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $498.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.79. The company has a market cap of $397.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $388.05 and a fifty-two week high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

