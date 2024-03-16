iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 57,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,787. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average is $114.86.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2749 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.