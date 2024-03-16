Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.44

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.44 and last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 292055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $194.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 11.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 695,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 501,581 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,167.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

