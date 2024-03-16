Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Invitation Homes has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Invitation Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 147.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

