Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 880.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,536 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. 205,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,062. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

