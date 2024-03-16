Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Holdings Raised by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Free Report) by 159.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSCF opened at $46.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

