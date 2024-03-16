Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Bought by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 437.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. American Trust boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $933,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.77. 64,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,087. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $114.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.48.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

