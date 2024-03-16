Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Trading 0.7% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.51 and last traded at $79.49. 62,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 94,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

