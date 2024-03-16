Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Beacon Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 5.2% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $5.22 on Friday, hitting $433.92. The company had a trading volume of 73,069,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,198,109. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.76. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $297.19 and a 52 week high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

