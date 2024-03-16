Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.62

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.62 and traded as high as $65.37. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $65.20, with a volume of 4,516 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.63.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,563,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.