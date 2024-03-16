Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Down 6.3 %

INUV opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

Inuvo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INUV. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inuvo by 447.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 182,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 149,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 749,250 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inuvo by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.