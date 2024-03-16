Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Down 6.3 %
INUV opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.36.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%.
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
