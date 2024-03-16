Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.8% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,625,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $24.52 on Friday, hitting $625.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $641.15 and its 200 day moving average is $581.82. The firm has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.