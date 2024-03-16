Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.90 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.90 billion and $164.29 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $12.80 or 0.00018777 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00086861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00018338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 515,941,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,819,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.