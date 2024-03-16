Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $12.44 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.73 billion and $160.38 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $12.44 or 0.00018398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00082121 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00017796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,094,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,972,385 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

