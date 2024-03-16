Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes $341,000 Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

IXC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $41.57. 549,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,681. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.