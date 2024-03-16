Interchange Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.3% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 70,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,078,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,549. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.