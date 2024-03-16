Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,741,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,929 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,315,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,714 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,566,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117,182 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,002,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,024,000 after purchasing an additional 273,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 35,398,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,832,477. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.