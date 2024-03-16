Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New $617,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,134,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $46.07. 113,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,007. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

