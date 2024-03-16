Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $840,000 Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Block by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Block by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Block by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $113,338.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $113,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,299,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,701,730. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

View Our Latest Report on SQ

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $80.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,467,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,507,372. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.29. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.