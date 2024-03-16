Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,821,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,280. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 857.22 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

