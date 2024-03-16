Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,269. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $67.78.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

