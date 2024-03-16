Interchange Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,593 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,027,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after buying an additional 3,937,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after buying an additional 3,644,799 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in UiPath by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,238 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of UiPath stock remained flat at $22.75 during trading on Friday. 14,180,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,080,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PATH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,674,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.