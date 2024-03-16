Interchange Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,963,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,449 shares. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $76.76.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

