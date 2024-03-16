Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 21,250 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSPT. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,797,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,066,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,880,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $34.18. 452,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,107. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.