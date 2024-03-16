Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 996 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1,151.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,946,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,762,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.44. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Felix The sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $6,647,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,498,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,605,702.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Felix The sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $136,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,293 shares of company stock valued at $17,357,158 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

