Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get Insperity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSP

Insperity Stock Up 0.1 %

Insperity stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Insperity has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average is $106.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.