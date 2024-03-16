Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Sells 7,813 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $427,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,121.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 14th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,636 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $268,888.00.

Zillow Group Trading Down 13.5 %

Shares of Z opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,015,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,761,000 after buying an additional 193,288 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.