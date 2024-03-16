Insider Selling: Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Sells 2,821 Shares of Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $291.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.61 and its 200 day moving average is $234.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $294.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 46.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,691,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.31.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

