Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total transaction of C$384,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.00, for a total transaction of C$375,000.00.

Shares of TIH opened at C$128.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$100.81 and a 12 month high of C$128.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$120.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$114.74.

Toromont Industries last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$1.19 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Equities analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.2183206 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares set a C$137.00 target price on Toromont Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$135.38.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

