Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $828,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,855.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $64.53 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

