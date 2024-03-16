Insider Selling: Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Director Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PAG opened at $153.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.53 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.41.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,036,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,800,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 188,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.20.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

