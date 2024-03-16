Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $12,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,287.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of MODN stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 301,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $992.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 70.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 14.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after buying an additional 421,952 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 283,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 33,650 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities lowered Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

