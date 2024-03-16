Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 16,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $825,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,850.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $53,090.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $54,230.00.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $52.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $54.95.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 4.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 103.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 188.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 20.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 964,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,404,000 after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 103.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 40.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 227,480 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

