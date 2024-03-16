Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CEO Sells 4,765 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $47,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
IGM Biosciences Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. 360,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,983. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $621.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
