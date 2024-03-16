Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total value of $1,203,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,848,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $308.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.91. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.09 and a 1 year high of $329.43.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.