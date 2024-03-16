Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells 175,000 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Stuart W. Lang sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.84, for a total value of C$12,921,300.00.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$71.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$74.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCL.B shares. Raymond James upgraded CCL Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.80.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

