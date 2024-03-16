Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,188,000 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $29.71 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 158,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 146,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,066,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 128,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

