Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 11.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 700,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 73,005 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 86,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at $407,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

